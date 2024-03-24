Cuban barbershop in Hialeah is destroyed after arson

A barbershop owned by a young Cuban resident in Hialeah It was destroyed in the early hours of Friday after a fire caused by two people who threw a Molotov cocktail at the establishment.

The furniture, roof, walls and windows of Fresh Parras Barber Shop, located on First Avenue and 49th Street in West Hialeah, were destroyed after two men attacked the shop at approximately 3:24 am on Friday. establishment.

The incident was recorded on the premises’ security cameras, although at the moment the police have not released the images.

The city’s firefighters responded immediately and were able to contain the fire, which fortunately did not spread to other locations.

The owner of the barbershop, identified as Jariel Esquivel had acquired the business approximately a month ago and says he has no idea who did something like that.

“This was something unexpected. “I only ask God to give me the strength to be able to solve this problem and for everything to be peaceful,” Esquivel said in statements to America Camel.

“I have no problems with anyone regarding this… and nothing, apparently, it was all an arson but the police still have no details, nor do the investigators.”he added.

Jariel Esquivel found out what happened through a phone call and immediately ran to the establishment to see with his own eyes the extent of the flames.

“We cannot suspect, because I have no way of knowing reality. The case is being investigated and this will be resolved as investigators provide details,” Esquivel said.

Eight employees worked in the barbershop who are now left on the street.

“We really feel bad. All of us guys are out of work now, basically it’s supposed to be resolved little by little, but we’re going to get ahead. We are children of God and it is worth it for this to make us hit rock bottom to get ahead again.”concluded the young Cuban.

In addition to the barbershop, there are four other commercial establishments in the building, of which two were also affected.

Hialeah Police are investigating the incident along with the Hialeah Fire Prevention Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.