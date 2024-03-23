Miss Dayana and her family get ahead of the Easter Day celebrations

If there is something that you enjoy the most Miss Dayana They are the walks with her daughter and her partner Mario, moments that will remain in the memory of these first years of little Victoria that pass so quickly.

On the girl’s Instagram, the singer shared a video of her last family outing that has been super fun and with which They got ahead of Easter Day celebrations.

“I got a little ahead of the date (Easter) but what a great time we had. I collected many eggs with surprises, I danced, rode the ponies and did more things, but watch the video so you can see,” Dayana wrote in the description of the post.

The images begin with an excited Victoria carrying her pink backpack and ready for another amazing ride.

Without any fear She rode the pony like an experienced rider.got a lot of Easter eggs, rode in an electric cart with his dad as a driver, enjoyed a parade with cartoon characters, danced and even got into some pranks.

Capture Instagram / Miss Victoria

At the beginning of March Dayana, Mario and Victoria They had another pleasant family experience at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami, where the little girl claimed that one of the huge sharks was a baby shark.