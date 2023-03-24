VIDEO: A young man defended himself from a motorcycle attack in La Plata and put them on the run

A young man from La Plata suffered a feroz y violent assault by motochorros that surprised him while he was riding his bicycle in the area of 15 between 60 and 61. The criminal episode was filmed and the images released show the brutality with which the group of thieves acted.

It all happened after 23 of last Wednesday, when the victim was walking on one of the sidewalks of calle 15 until two motorcycles cornered him and he quickly realized the situation he was about to experience.

From what can be seen in the images, there are at least two men who approach the victim, who got out of his vehicle to try to escape, but before was violently intercepted by one of the attackers.

The young man’s resistance served so that they could not steal any of the belongings he was carrying, since after a few seconds trying to take an object from him they surrendered and escaped on top of the vehicles.