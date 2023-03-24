Dilma Rousseff is appointed president of the BRICS bank

The former president of Brazil Dilma Rousseff was elected this Friday president of the New Development Bank of the BRICSthe entity reported in a statement.

Seven years after being removed from the presidency in an impeachment process, Rousseff, 75, will assume her first position with public exposure, after being appointed to the position by the government as a political godfather Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvaback in power since January.

Rousseff was appointed to take over the bank “with immediate effect,” the note said.

He will succeed the Brazilian diplomat Marcos Troyjo, who resigned two weeks ago, after remaining in office since 2020, presented by the former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The former president will complete the remaining period of the rotating presidency that corresponds to Braziluntil July 2025.

The multilateral development bank of the BRICS —a group that Brazil integrates together with Russia, India, China and South Africa— was created in 2015, with the mission of financing infrastructure works and promoting sustainable development in these and other emerging economies.

Rousseff’s inauguration is scheduled for the 30th, during the trip to China of Lula, whose departure was postponed from Saturday to Sunday because the president was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Rousseff “prioritized the fight against poverty” during her presidency (2011-2016), and continued the social programs initiated during the Lula administration (2003-2010), thanks to which Brazil managed to get off the hunger map of the UN, highlights the statement of the bank (NDB, for its acronym in English), based in Shanghai.

An economist by training and Lula’s dolphin, Rousseff became the first woman to assume the Presidency in Brazil and obtained a second term that ended in 2016 with her dismissal, accused of making up public accounts in a highly controversial process in Congress.

Since then, he had only unsuccessfully contested a Senate seat for the state of Minas Gerais in 2018.

He returned to the center of the public scene last year, when he actively accompanied Lula in the electoral campaign against the far-right Bolsonaro.