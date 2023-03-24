Sunday no controls of truck driving ban due to strike day

Düsseldorf/Berlin.

The major strike on Monday could trigger supply chaos, the transport industry fears. This should be prevented on Sunday in NRW.

The police in North Rhine-Westphalia want to refrain from enforcing the Sunday driving ban for trucks this Sunday. “The NRW police will – as requested in the letter from the Federal Ministry of Transport dated March 24, 2023 to the traffic police of the federal states – (…) refrain from checking the Sunday driving ban next Sunday,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of the Interior on Friday. The “Rheinische Post” had previously reported on it.

The NRW police are thus complying with a request from Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) in view of the nationwide traffic strike this Monday. “In order to keep the supply chains as stable as possible and not to endanger the supply, I asked the responsible countries to refrain from checking the Sunday driving ban for trucks,” the FDP politician told the “Bild” (Saturday).

Big warning strike on Monday: also allow night flights

In addition, state aviation authorities and airports are required to allow delayed landings and departures so that stranded passengers can reach their destination. Freight forwarders and trade had campaigned to lift the usual Sunday driving ban for trucks this weekend. This could make it possible to bring forward some transports.

The Verdi union and the railway and transport union (EVG) have called for a nationwide warning strike in traffic on Monday. Long-distance and regional rail transport, airports, waterways and ports as well as the motorway company are to be affected.

