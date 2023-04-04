Defense Minister Pistorius wants to fire Bundeswehr bosses

This is reported by the “image”. Both the Bundeswehr and the Ministry of Defense are “dysfunctional and cumbersome,” says the report. But so far no one has dared to downsize the troops and ministry. Until now. Because Boris Pistorius should plan a radical conversion, as reported by “Bild”, citing ministry circles.

Line area is to be “massively” reduced

According to this, the “chiefs” in particular should get their hands on it. In other words, the management floors in particular are to be streamlined. “Bild” writes that 160 of 370 positions are to be deleted.

Specifically, for example, the “Organization and Auditing” and “Strategic Armament Control” staff should be separated from the “Management”. The two departments together have 126 employees. It is also said that the offices of the state secretaries are to be reduced from 20 employees to five or six in the future.

Pistorius presses the tube

The plans should therefore be implemented by May 15th. According to “Bild”, there should already be unrest internally. Further reforms are also planned for the autumn. It is still unclear exactly what will happen to the employees who are to be “saved”. Overall, this should involve a total of 20 percent of the staff.