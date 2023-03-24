VIDEO: He denounced that the driver “locked him up” and attacked the bus with chains in La Plata

Traffic fights are common in At paymentalthough this time it got to the point that A cyclist attacked a bus with chains and destroyed one of the rearview mirrors.

As told to 0221.com.ar one of the passengers who was traveling in the bus, the young man who was on the bicycle assured that the driver had “locked him up”. Because of this, she gave chase and when the unit braked to pick up passengers, she unleashed his fury.

It all happened in the middle right at the corner of 7 and 55. The cyclist verbally rebuked the bus driver, he took out a chain and began to hit the rearview mirror, until he destroyed it.

From what can be seen in the video recorded by one of the passengers, after the attack, the man got back on the vehicle and left. Thus, this became one more fight for traffic and a fit of rage over a fight between drivers.