Donald Trump warns that there will be “death and destruction” if he is accused of bribing a porn actress

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, warned this Friday of the “potential death and destruction” that will invade the country if he is finally charged by the New York Prosecutor’s Office in the case that investigates a bribe paid to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence.

“What kind of person can indict another, in this case a former President of the United States (…) with a crime, when everyone knows that NO crime has been committed, and they also know that the potential death and destruction in such a charge false could be catastrophic for our country?” The former president wrote on his Truth Social profile, his social network.

In his post, Trump called prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who initiated the case, a “psychopathic degenerate who really hates America.”

Trump is charged with the alleged secret payment, through his lawyer, Michael Cohen, of $130,000 to actress Stormy Daniels. The scandal could lead to the indictment and even arrest of the magnate, making him the first former president to face charges in a criminal case, and burying his aspirations to return to the White House in 2024.

Last week, the former president warned of his imminent arrest and even set his possible arrest for Tuesday, something that ultimately did not happen.

Bragg, besieged by the press, refused to comment on the matter. Although his office issued a statement in which he stated: “We will not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”