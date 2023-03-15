Weather: Finally some sun again in the country

After a few gray and stormy rainy days, the Vorarlberg weather is spoiling us again with sunshine and mild temperatures.

Wednesday

Changeable weather, uncertain in detail. Initially still snow showers, mainly in the mountains, soon dry and loosening in the Lake Constance area. In the mountains, too, the clouds should clear up significantly in the morning and the sun should come out. However, renewed cloud formation only leads to local and insignificant showers. Lows: -3 to +2 degrees, highs: 2 to 8 degrees.



(VOL.AT)





Thursday

High, extensive cloud fields are repeatedly passing through, which can partially dampen the sunshine noticeably. Seen over the day, however, the friendly and at times sunny impression prevails. After a frosty morning with -5 to 0 degrees, it will be significantly milder at all altitudes with 9 to 13 degrees.

Freitag