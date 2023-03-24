They create the Museum of Lies and so you can visit it online

Have you heard yet? was created the first Museum of Lies in Mexico and here we take care of telling you how you can visit it without leaving your chair, either on your computer or cell phone, as long as you have internet.

The first Museum of Lies

As we told you, the first Museum of Lies was createdwho will be able to visit without leaving their homes, having to travel by Metro or Metrobús and paying an expensive ticket because it is not a Sunday with free access.

Photo: Museum of Lies // The first Museum of Lies in Mexico.

And it is that it is a place to which can enter through the internethaving only to turn on their computers or using their cell phones.

Who created this new museum?

It was thanks to a collaboration between digital artists and El Sabueso from Animal Político that this first Museum of Lies was created. Yes, its main objective is artistically visualize the negative impact of false information that people consult online.

In this regard, they explain that false information that is shared without verification on social networks and other websites, affects people’s lives because it does not allow them to make “truly informed” decisions.

The first VerifiChat museum

What’s new? The Museum of Lies is the first in the world to start from a free access VerifiChat for people to review any information shared with them or found on social media.

To visit it you only have to enter this page, where you will find an exhibition that highlights the fight against misinformation. And it is right here that there are works that represent false information or that deal with real information but without context.

It should be noted, and to finish, that the images shown were developed by digital artists with the support of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

So cheer up, come on in Museum of Lies and realize how much news is false or has no context.

