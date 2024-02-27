Shohei Ohtani had a grand debut with the Dodgers in the spring

GLENDALE.- Shohei Ohtani He needed just a few at-bats in the preseason to show what the $700 million player can bring to the teams. Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Japanese star hit a two-run homer in his first game in the Dodgers’ blue uniform on Tuesday, working the full count in the fifth inning before hitting from the opposite field against Dominic Leone. The hit just cleared the left field wall.

Ohtani had gone scoreless in his first two at-bats, striking out on four pitches in the first inning and then hitting a hard grounder into a double play in the third.

shoheiohtani.jpg Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers during batting practice at the team’s preseason camp in Glendale, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

He received a standing ovation before his first turn at Camelback Ranch, where dozens of fans wore Ohtani’s No. 17 jersey and cheered with his every step.

Ohtani effect:

The Dodgers, who were already one of the most emblematic franchises in the Major Leagues, have become more popular after spending more than $1 billion to acquire Ohtani and fellow Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

“Just having Shohei in the lineup puts us in another dimension,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “There’s a lot of anticipation, we’re very excited.”

Yamamoto is expected to make his preseason debut on Wednesday.

Los Angeles will once again start as one of the big favorites to win it all in the next tournament, but they will not have an easy task with the rebellious Arizona Rattlers, who have just won the National League title last year and who are also on the western division of the old circuit.

The Dodgers last won a World Series during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Source: With information from AP