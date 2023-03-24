Gendarmerie seized 301 kilos of marijuana in Colonia Delicia | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 24, 2023 | 1:54 p.m.

Yesterday afternoon, a patrol from Squadron 10 “Eldorado” of the National Gendarmerie seized just over 301 kilos of marijuana collected in the coastal area of ​​Colonia Delicia.

According to what the force reported, the uniformed officers were carrying out patrols along dirt roads that lead to the area called “Delicia sand pit,” and they noticed the tracks of a motorcycle on a path.

They followed those marks towards the coast, where they discovered mounds with lumps covered by vegetation, which were uncovered and counted 308 packages of marijuana with a weight that slightly exceeded 301 kilos.

The Federal Court intervened together with the Eldorado Federal Prosecutor’s Office, who ordered the seizure of the drug and the preparation of proceedings in violation of Law 23,737. There are no detainees.