Deputy Sayonara Vargas lawyer for workers of the labor justice system

The federal deputy Sayonara Vargas Rodriguez of the PRIpresented an initiative to modify the transitory articles of the Reform to the Federal Labor Law of 2019, which establishes the New Model of Labor Justice in Mexico.

He said that the Reform establishes the obligation to conclude the work of the Local and Federal Conciliation and Arbitration Boardsbut does not provide for an inter-institutional work plan.

The PRI legislator indicated that since 2019, and to date, there has been a crisis due to the accumulation of files from labor lawsuits and one failure to respect rights of the workers of the Conciliation Boards which will soon stop working.

Therefore, in his initiative, he proposes a work plan with specific criteria to speed up the files and allows the continuity of the employment relationship for the workers of the Conciliation Boards in the same terms that they had been performing.

“During the pandemic, layoffs increased sharplythe Labor Defense Attorneys and Conciliation Boards they could not cope, today we cannot forget the sector of workers that are part of these instanceshe New Labor Model must include and respect the rights of all and all, including those of their own employees”, argued the deputy

