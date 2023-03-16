Veto of INAI Commissioners, an act of moral authority of the President: Zepeda

In an interview with La Verdad Noticias, PAN senator Damian Zepeda, who during the session where the appointment of Yadira Alarcón Márquez and Rafael Luna as members of INAI was approved, denounced a negotiation agreed between Morena and the opposition to hand over those charges, it is just a Confirmation of the messy process where “friends and quotas” were privileged

“The Senate put everything to the president to use his veto power. His (Rafael) case was indefensible, he failed the evaluation, and everyone knew about his closeness to the Morena coordinator. Did they little believe that the president was going to pass them on? Here it must be said, the Senate did wrong by accepting that negotiation that the majority of Morena endorsed, and we must say it, also the opposition,” said Zepeda.

Mexico requires fighting for causes, not political accommodation. If we do not want cases such as the appointment of Minister Yasmín Esquivel to be repeated, the opposition must have the character to reject the "buddies and quotas" tactic, and ALWAYS do the right thing.

For its part, the PAN bench accused the president of insisting on his intention to liquidate the autonomous bodies, in this case, the INAI. The coordinator of the blue bench, Julen Rementería, warned that “if there is no agreement before March 31, the INAI will disappear de facto,” he concluded.

For his part, the president of the Political Coordination Board, Ricardo Monreal, explained that the Chamber of Senators must analyze a new proposal for the appointment of commissioners, in order to present it to the Plenary.

He emphasized that he will insist on the construction of agreements and consensus so as not to jeopardize the work of this very important institution.”

“We will be pending the decision of the Plenary. We must insist on agreements, we must not get tired of agreements and consensus; Hopefully we will achieve it and we will not jeopardize the work of this very important institution”.

Regarding the objection of the federal Executive to the appointments for the INAI, the Senate must analyze a new proposal of commissioners to present before the Plenary; We will continue to insist on consensus. In Mexico there is a real division of Powers.

However, for Zepeda, the only way out should be to choose among the candidates that were evaluated, the five with the best men’s records and the five best women and choose from there. She also denied any risk of INAI’s disappearance.

“Let no one tear their clothes, they know it, if they insist with the veto, the Court is heard and the Commissioners are elected by insaculation, it is false that the INAI can disappear” he concluded.