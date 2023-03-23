Perfect combination: the varied collection of micro bikinis by Brenda Gandini

Brenda Gandini He has a great job present, since he was one of the many figures who joined Loft, the new virtual media platform founded by Gastón Soffritti and which came to compete with modern ways of communicating.

Besides, Brenda Gandini She does a play on Corrientes Street with her husband, Gonzalo Heredia, and a great cast made up of Mercedes Scapola, Esteban Lamothe, Ludovico di Santo, and Sabrina Rojas. Although the play has two weeks left on the billboard, the multifaceted actress knew how to find moments of relaxation during the summer.

The cast of the play.

As did the vast majority of the country’s famous, Brenda Gandini He used his social networks to share with his followers a large part of the dressing room that he used during the season to go to the beach, pool or simply cool off at home.

The artist perfectly combined her micro bikinis, some with straps at the bottom but shaped like a top on top or vice versa, in order to maintain harmony in her looks and not lose her personal imprint.

Violet was one of the colors that stood out the most and was the protagonist of this summer season. In a shiny, satin-like fabric, with thick straps, brenda looked fashionable on Instagram. On the other hand, she also chose a smaller model, which was the first choice of several Argentines, with green straps and light blue fabric. Accordingly, she showed a more youthful look with light pink edges and fuchsia interior..

in the closet of brenda There was also room for a one-piece mesh with an open back, with a print that combined different shades of pink. To end, She wore an ecru strapless bikini with a twist, another of the stars of the season.

Brenda shares her activities with her followers.

Brenda’s new path

Loft has agreed the debut date for April 10. Until now, it has been considered one of the strongest competitors of Luzu TV, the platform that belongs to Nicolás Occhiatto.

The cast of Loft.

brenda appears on the Loft networks in a promotional video, which announces its arrival as the ninth member. In addition to her, there will be Guillermina Valdés, Cande Molfese, Gastón Soffritti, Fede Couts, Minerva Casero, Marico Carmona, Imanol Rodríguez, Sofi Altuna and Victoria Villaverde.