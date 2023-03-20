Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung

Police union warns: Number of refugees will increase again significantly

Better equipment for federal police demanded – gangs of people smugglers organize trips

Osnabruck. The police union (GdP) assumes that the number of refugees reaching Germany will continue to rise significantly in the coming months. Andreas Roßkopf, GDP officer for the Federal Police Department, told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”: “We are currently noticing around 1,500 illegal entries per week at the borders. It certainly won’t stay that way. With every month that gets warmer, it will come more people.” Rosskopf said the bulk of the people who reached Germany’s borders are now being smuggled across Europe by professional gangs. “These are full professionals who advertise with a guarantee of success,” says Roßkopf.

The federal police must be technically better equipped, the trade unionist demanded. He mentioned drones, cameras and more modern emergency vehicles. Roßkopf, however, spoke out against fixed border controls. “We can’t afford that in Germany, we don’t have that many police officers who are needed for this.” Instead, the EU’s external borders would have to be better secured.

