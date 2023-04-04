Donald Trump turns himself in to have the charges read – Hola News

New York, Apr 4 (EFE).- Former President Donald Trump turned himself in today to the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office so that they can read him the more than thirty charges for which he has been charged in connection with the payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, according to the CNN network.

The former president must first go through the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office, in an operation that theoretically includes fingerprinting and frontal and profile photography, before appearing before the judge.

The judge will then declare him under arrest while the process is completed, but everything suggests that he will later release him and he will be able to return to his residence in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where tonight he has promised to make a public statement.

Shortly before arriving at the prosecutor’s office, Trump had time to write on his Truth Social network that the situation seemed “surreal” to him: “Wow, they are going to arrest me. I can’t believe this is happening in the United States, ”he wrote from the vehicle that was taking him there.

Next to the great headquarters of the Supreme Court in Manhattan there was an enormous expectation since morning that resulted in the presence of hundreds, if not thousands, of media journalists from this country and around the world.

However, two pro and anti-Trump rallies called this morning barely managed to attract a hundred people, much less than expected.

The central events for which he has been charged occurred in 2016, when through an intermediary Trump allegedly paid $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about a sexual relationship he had with her ten years ago.