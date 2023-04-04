Milinkovic-Savic announces the new one: but I am not convinced in the field – Toro.it

In the pre-match of Sassuolo-Torino Milinkovic-Savic has announced the new player, but in the field he continues to do better in showing understated performance

Important announcement in the pre-match of Sassuolo-Torino. vanja Milinkovic-Savicportiere granata, if è infatti presentato davanti alle telecamere for the consueta interview announcing the imminent renew the contract. Il portiere has said: “Rinnovo? i have so much. Sono so many anni che sono legato a esta maglia ed è sempre bello sapere di poter andare avanti insieme ancora per qualche ano”. Parole al miele per il Toro, dunque, dettate dalla volontà di continuar ancora a longo il percorso iniziato definitively in the estate of 2020, dopo i diversi prestiti. If for a while the portiere has announced his own permanence, for the rest he continues to sfoderare prestazioni che non convincono i tifosi granata.

Ancora rimandate control il Sassuolo

Il portiere infatti spesso è state accusato dai sostenitori, i quali hanno showrato mancanza di piena fiducia nei suoi confronti. Initially critical, costruttive, it also arrived from this stesso Ivan Juric, the quality but the last month has always said it. Contro il Sassuolo è estato di nuovo rimandato l’extremo defensore serbo, reo di aver commesso alcuni errori. In primis the main criticism is referred to all’episodio del vantaggio del Sassuolo realized by Pinamonti. Milinkovic-Savic, infatti, avrebbe potuto indirizzare meglio il pallone calciato da Berardi, che invece è finito sui piedi dell’attaccante italiano. Concorso di lick also with Singo, che si è perso la marcatura. Not only this, but, perché Milinkovic has also shown insicurezza in various uscite, making tremors and typhoids on every occasion. Il rinnovo è quindi in dirittura d’arrivo, ma il portiere serbo dovrà fare meglio di così if he will keep the posto da number 1.