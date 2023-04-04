Haut-Rhin: a minor under the age of 15, suspected of preparing an attack, was arrested in Rosenau

This radicalized minor, arrested Tuesday in Rosenau (Haut-Rhin), is “acquired in the theses of Daesh”, according to a source close to the file at franceinfo.

A minor under the age of 15, suspected of preparing an attack, was arrested on Tuesday April 4 in Rosenau (Haut-Rhin), on the border with Germany and Switzerland, franceinfo learned from a source familiar with the matter, confirming a information from Le Parisien and L’Alsace. According to the same source, this radicalized minor “acquired in the theses of Daesh”, attempted to make an improvised explosive device. The investigation is led by the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI). There is no confirmation of a possible target.

The terrorist threat remains high in our country. The vigilance of the services of the Ministry of the Interior is total and I thank them for it. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) April 4, 2023

