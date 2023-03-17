What will happen in France after Macron’s decree to impose his pension reform: massive protests and motions of censure

Demonstrators gather in front of the National Assembly to protest the imposition of the new retirement law. The slogan reads “Macron, Borne, Dussopt. Enough contempt”. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The opposition to the French president, Emmanuel Macronboth to the far right as far leftis organized separately to try overthrow the government with any of the motions of no confidence presented today after the adoption by decree of the controversial pension reform.

On the left, the leader of La Francia Insumisa (LFI), Jean-Luc Mélenchonannounced this Friday that his party is going to renounce its own motion of no confidence and that it will support the one announced by a parliamentary group called LIOT (Freedom, Independents, Overseas and Territories), made up of about twenty centrist, regionalist and nationalist deputies (of the 577 of the camera).

There were more than 300 detainees during the protests on Thursday

In an interview on the radio French InfoMélénchon justified this strategy to give more possibilities to the demolition of the Prime Minister’s Executive, Elisabeth Borneand insisted that the ultimate goal is knock down the pension reform.

“This text does not have any parliamentary legitimacy,” he denounced, before insisting that a government has carried it out “which is a minority in the country”.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the French far-left opposition party La France Insoumise (Insoumise France), and leader of the New Popular Ecological and Social Union (NUPES), in Paris, France, October 16, 2022. REUTERS /Stephane Mahe/Archive

After the activation this Thursday by Borne of article 49.3 of the Constitution to skip the vote on the reform in the Assembly, where the necessary absolute majority was not guaranteed, the opposition can present motions of censure that, if successful, would mean the fall of the Government and also the invalidation of the reform itself.

The leader of the extreme right, Marine LePenimmediately announced that his party, the National Association (RN), will present his own motion of no confidencebut also that it will support any other that allows the overthrow of the Borne Executive.

Marine Le Pen, deputy and chair of the parliamentary group of the far-right French National Rally (Rassemblement National – RN) party, speaks during a debate on the pension reform plan at the National Assembly in Paris, France February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File

The RN president, Jordan Bardellareiterated this morning on the station French Info that they will support other motions of censure such as LIOT’s because their objective is to dismiss Borne: “I think he has to go.”

For any of the motions of censure that are going to be presented to prosper (the term to formalize them ends at 3:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. GMT), the vote of 289 deputiesIn other words, the support of LIOT, the left-wing coalition NUPES and the RN would not suffice.

It would be necessary for some deputies from Los Republicanos (LR), the traditional right-wing party, to distance themselves from the official position of their formation, which has shown that it is in full decomposition with the pensions debate, since for years it has been the who has defended a reform to delay the retirement age.

“All hypotheses are possible,” he declared. Aurélien Pradiéwhich is the visible head of the LR deputies who were against the reform, whose main axis is delay the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

