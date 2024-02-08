A Cuban who recently arrived in the US is arrested for shooting a relative in a hospital parking lot in Hialeah

A young Cuban, barely 21 years old, recently arrived from Cuba, was arrested after shooting a relative last Tuesday in the parking lot of Palmetto Hospital, in Hialeah. The detainee, identified as Luis Martínez Rodríguez, is accused of attempted murder in the second degree after having wounded Carlos Costa, 43, in the arm with a gunshot, as revealed by America Tevé citing police sources.

Defendant’s mugshot (Miami-Dade.gov)

The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on February 6, when during an argument for unknown reasons Luis Martínez pulled out a firearm and shot Acosta.

Detective Eddie Rodríguez, Hialeah police spokesman, explained that Rodríguez fled the scene before officers arrived, but when officers arrived and began investigating, they managed to contact him and convinced him to return and surrender.

The victim, Carlos Costa, was treated in the Emergency area of ​​the hospital itself.

The detainee was in the hospital because his girlfriend was giving birth.

Until now, the relationship between Luis Martínez Rodríguez and Carlos Acosta is unknown.

“We know that they are family, but we do not know the relationship or the details of how the fight originated,” said Rodríguez.

“What is clear is that, after the decision he made, what he will not see is his baby grow up because if he is found guilty he could face a sentence of up to 15 years,” the officer concluded.

The subject appeared in court this Wednesday, where Judge Mindy S. Glazer denied him the right to bail.

Until the closing of this note, no other official details regarding the case have emerged.

The shooting forced the facility to close for several hours.