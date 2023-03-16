Johanna San Miguel annoyed by the late reaction of the authorities to floods: “Do your job”

Johanna San Miguel annoyed by the late reaction of the authorities to floods | This is war

johanna san michael expressed his indignation and annoyance at the late response of the authorities to bring help to those affected by the Cyclone Yaku. The presenter of ‘This is war’ He asked them to take the initiative and do what they have to do.

It may interest you: Johanna San Miguel asks the authorities to take charge of the damage caused by Cyclone Yaku

It all happened on Wednesday, March 15, when almost at the end of the competition reality show, Renzo Schuller took the floor and sent a heartfelt message to people who have suffered various losses.

“Send a big hug to all the people who are going through difficult times. Although it is true that the entire country is suffering from this deluge, if it can be called anything, many families are being dramatically affected and we must try to support to the best of our ability#, he pointed out at the beginning.

After that, he called on the authorities to get down to work. “Now it is important for the authorities that they stand up and do something about it, not just go for the photo, but really support. There are many people who need help ”, she concluded.

After the words of his driving partner, johanna san michael turned to the competent authorities. He pointed out that they would not be bringing help but doing their job so he urged them to start immediately.

Johanna San Miguel expresses her annoyance to the authorities. (America TV)

“Rather stand up, do your job! No one is reaching out to you to help, you must do your job. That’s what we pay them for, we as citizens pay taxes and there the people and the authorities live off that. Therefore, their work must be done, it is very simple, ”the presenter expressed quite indignantly.

Given this, Schuller pointed out that it is time to put yourself at the feet of the other person, as a sign of those who are in moments of crisis. San Miguel He stressed that many authorities do not think about the population and only work for themselves.

It may interest you: Sheyla Rojas asks the authorities for help due to floods in Chiclayo: “We are many families suffering”

“They don’t put themselves in people’s shoes. The only thing they are thinking about is how to bring water for their own mill. They don’t think about doing what they have to do, doing their job, which is why they are paid, it’s that simple, “concluded the leader of the warriors.