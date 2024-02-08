Why more than 200 homes were left without electricity in Miami-Dade

MIAMI .- A crane operated by Florida Power & Light (FPL ) fell on his side while working in the northeast of Miami-Dade which caused an untimely power outage that affected approximately 200 families.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 14th Avenue and NW 111th Street , causing partial damage to a home. Fortunately, the occupants of the property, including a family with a baby, were not present during the accident.

Despite the impact of the incident, no injuries have been reportedonly material damages that had not been quantified by the owners of the affected house.

The power supply company stated that the incident occurred while contractors at its service were working on the power lines, but as of Thursday morning the causes of the accident had not been revealed.

Even in the early hours of today, emergency teams and FPL officials working to restore power while authorities investigated the accident scene. About 50 families remained without electricity.

FPL spokespersons reported that The affected family would be accommodated in a hotel and that the company would assume the accommodation costs.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with no further details provided by FPL at this time.

FPL provides more than 50% of the electricity consumed in Florida, with some 48,000 miles of power lines, according to company data.