Know the 3 games you must complete before Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Although the video games in the saga Legend of Zelda They do not have a relationship in their plot as such, there are some chronological relationships in some of their titles, in addition to the fact that fans have related them in various theories.

This is what is happening with the new video game that will be released only for the nintendoswitch next May 12. Is about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

And many fans are commenting that at least these other three titles must have been played. Zeldabecause they would have a direct relationship with the new story.

What games should be played before Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

This is undoubtedly essential to play Tears of the Kingdom, since Breath of the Wild is the continuation, since the events of this game occur 100 years after TOKT. So many ruins in ZBTOW are related to what will happen in the new video game.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

This game was released for Wii and now it is for Nintendo Switch. His story seems to be the direct antecedent of Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wildbecause its history is the origin of all the legend.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

A fan theory points out that there is a small nod to one of the characters in twilight princess in Tears of the Kingdom. It is a hieroglyph that could refer to Midna, who belonged to the Twilight Kingdom.

What happens after defeating Ganon?







When you defeat Ganon in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild the credits of the game will begin and the word end will appear.

