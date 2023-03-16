Mavericks overcome goofs and beat Spurs in overtime

San Antonio Spurs’ Malaki Branham (22) drives for the basket against Dallas Mavericks’ Christian Wood (35) during overtime of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, April 15. March 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks shook off a series of late-regulation errors to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 137-128 in overtime on Wednesday night without injured All-Pro star Luka Doncic. and Kyrie Irving. Christian Wood contributed 27 points and 13 rebounds for the cause.

Dallas’ Maxi Kleber hit the ball wide in an attempt to restart the game with 1.8 seconds left in regulation. Keldon Johnson, who missed a pair of free throws with 1.8 seconds left, tied the game at 121 with an alley-oop dunk off a Malaki Branham pass.

Wood had five points in overtime to help Dallas fight to stay in the top 10 teams in the Western Conference. The Mavericks entered the game in ninth place with the same record as the 10th-place Los Angeles Lakers and were a game ahead of the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.

Dwight Powell and Jaden Hardy each finished with 22 points and Josh Green added 21 points for Dallas, which snapped a three-game skid.

Johnson finished with 27 points to lead the shorthanded Spurs. Playing for the second day in a row, San Antonio was without starters Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins in addition to Keita Bates-Diop and Charles Bassey.