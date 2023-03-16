Thermomix devices offered but never delivered: process start

Moenchengladbach.

A gang is said to have offered Thermomix devices for sale online but never delivered them. The oldest suspect is considered to be the leader of the troop.

A trial about the large-scale fraud with Thermomix devices begins this Thursday before the district court in Mönchengladbach. Four men between the ages of 21 and 28 are accused. They are accused of commercial gang fraud.

Between September 2020 and March 2022, they are said to have offered Thermomix devices for sale online, but never delivered them. The cheated buyers had transferred between 250 and 850 euros for the food processor, depending on the offer. The investigators got on the trail of the gang via the various bank accounts.

The oldest accused is said to be the head of the gang

The head of the gang is the oldest suspect. The 28-year-old is said to have attacked, robbed and beaten a cheated customer in his Mönchengladbach apartment with two co-defendants. He is said to have massively intimidated a woman who reported him for fraud.

He is also said to have created a fake profile for the woman and posted it on a prostitution portal. A total of ten days of negotiations are scheduled for the process until the end of May. (dpa)





















More articles from this category can be found here: Panorama



