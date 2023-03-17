Rolls-Royce wants to build nuclear power plant for a moon base

The UK Space Agency has announced 2.9 million pounds (EUR 3.31 million) in the development of a small nuclear reactor to be stuck, the future part of a Mondbasis should be. The contractor is a drive specialist Rolls-Royce. The company will work with a number of research institutions, including the University of Oxford, to try to develop a first prototype of such a microreactor.
Independent power supply
Again Guardian reportsa microreactor should ensure that missions on the lunar surface have a safe, stable power supply guaranteed – regardless of location, sunlight and other environmental conditions. However, it is already being considered that the microreactor will be in the distant future also used on earth should be, for example in the defense sector or in industry.
New jobs
“As we prepare to see humans return to the moon after more than 50 years, we support exciting research projects like this modular lunar reactor. Rolls-Royce will go ahead with opening up new energy sources for a moon base,” says British Research Minister George Freeman. Last but not least, the research contract should also include new create jobs.