Rolls-Royce wants to build nuclear power plant for a moon base

The UK Space Agency has announced 2.9 million pounds (EUR 3.31 million) in the development of a small nuclear reactor to be stuck, the future part of a Mondbasis should be. The contractor is a drive specialist Rolls-Royce. The company will work with a number of research institutions, including the University of Oxford, to try to develop a first prototype of such a microreactor.

Independent power supply

Again Guardian reportsa microreactor should ensure that missions on the lunar surface have a safe, stable power supply guaranteed – regardless of location, sunlight and other environmental conditions. However, it is already being considered that the microreactor will be in the distant future also used on earth should be, for example in the defense sector or in industry.