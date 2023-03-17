FBI offers reward for US woman kidnapped in Colima

A few days after the kidnapping and murder of US citizens in Matamoros, once again the FBI issues a call for support to locate a person who, apparently, was deprived of his liberty in Mexican territory. In Colima, to be more precise.

Just like, at the time with the citizens kidnapped in Matamoros, the FBI offers a reward for anyone who offers information that helps locate the woman identified as María del Carmen López, 53 years old. The value of the reward is $20,000.

FBI is looking for María del Carmen López, kidnapped in Colima / Photo: FBI

According to the bulletin released by the Los Angeles FBILópez was kidnapped when she was at her home, located in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima. Although she resides in Mexican territory, López is an American citizen, she clarifies in the statement signed by the FBI Public Affairs specialist, Laura Eimiller.

“Lopez is a Hispanic woman with blonde hair and brown eyes.. She is 5’2” and, when she was last seen, she weighed approximately 160 pounds. Lopez’s eyeliner is permanent/tattooed”says the FBI.

As clarified in the statement, the search for María del Carmen López is carried out by the FBI, conducting itself in the manner indicated by the authorities of our country.

In the event that someone has information that leads to the location of María del Carmen López, they can share it with the FBI or, alternatively, with the embassy or consulate of the United States. “In Los Angeles, the FBI can be reached at 310-477-6565. Information can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.”

The kidnapping of the US citizen established in Colima occurs only a couple of days after four North Americans were kidnapped upon entering Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

A few hours after the FBI released a statement like the one shared in the case of María del Carmen López, the Mexican authorities organized rescue groups. Not even 24 hours passed when they had already been located. Unfortunately, two of them were killed, while one more was wounded.

According to the investigations, US citizens were mistaken for traffickers. In fact, the Gulf Cartel itself accepted the “confusion” and apologized, handing over five people who, according to it, were responsible for the kidnapping and murder.

So far, no Colima authority has offered a position on what was denounced by the FBI.

