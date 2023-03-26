Berlin votes on more ambitious climate goals

A referendum for more ambitious climate targets began today in Berlin. A “Climate Restart” alliance wants Berlin to commit to becoming climate neutral by 2030 and not by 2045 as previously planned.

The country’s energy transition law is to be changed for this purpose. Around 2.4 million eligible voters can vote on it. The polling stations are open until 6 p.m. Then it is counted.

In order to adopt the stricter climate targets, a majority of voters must vote in favor, but at least 25 percent of those entitled to vote. Around 608,000 yes votes are therefore required.

Climate neutrality means that no greenhouse gases are emitted that exceed those that are absorbed by nature, for example. To achieve this, climate-damaging emissions would have to be reduced by around 95 percent compared to 1990.