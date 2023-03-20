Excluded. “If you don’t carry it, you don’t exist”: Julien Courbet judged by the team of It can happen to you

From Monday to Friday, Julien Courbet solves all types of problems in It can happen to you with journalists and lawyers. Off camera, the atmosphere is in a good mood thanks to the personality of the host.
It’s noon, Julien Courbet returns to the antenna of RTL. However, no respite for the host and his collaborators. “We are all on a WhatsApp group where he gives us a report after each show“, slip Sylvie Noachovitch. Several times a week, the lawyer spends three hours with the conductor of It can happen to you, the program co-broadcast on M6 and RTL which has just celebrated its 22nd candle. Her colleague Anne Cadoret, she joined the band almost two years ago when she had never done TV before. “Julien gives his chance quite quickly but his confidence is earned because he is very demanding“, she testifies.
Charlotte Meritan from It can happen to you reveals the personality of Julien Courbet
Julien Courbet is a funny host, not always easy to tame. It is indeed a man of scene, with the poster of various one-man-shows for ten years. “He does not start a day without making a valve in the dressing room. Both on and off the air, we are constantly sleeping. AT side, there is a lot of work and a little pressure, we need this humor so that the atmosphere remains serene“, reports the journalist Charlotte Méritan who has accompanied her for six years. She therefore had to learn to be chambered and winnow it back. “It takes up a lot of space so if you don’t carry it, you don’t exist“, confirms Anne Cadoret. “It’s important that we leave him his place, he needs it“, adds Sylvie Noachovitch.
It can happen to you : Julien Courbet insulted? No problem for the facilitator!
Despite his insurance, the 50-year-old is also plagued by doubts. This is the reason why”he gets up and sleeps withIt can happen to you”, note his collaborators. Insults like “big ass” or “f***er of m**de“ that he can sometimes receive live on the air does not affect him any more than that. “He always keeps his cool. And for him, it’s great because it proves that he is useful“says Sylvie Noachovitch. But be careful, don’t touch her team!”He likes to destabilize us because it makes him laugh. But if we are attacked, he defends us body and soul“, assures Anne Cadoret. For the showman, the joke can have its limits.