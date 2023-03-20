Three deceased due to different road accidents on missionary routes | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday March 20, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.

Three people died yesterday in Misiones as a result of different road accidents that occurred in Santo Pipó, Posadas and Eldorado. In this last town, relatives of the victim, a 17-year-old teenager, as soon as the event occurred, they called for the solidarity of the neighbors to search for and identify the vehicle that ran over and left the young man at the scene. The suspicion centered on a red van, since plastics of that color were found on the side of the road. Hours after the event, a 25-year-old made himself available to Justice, delivering a Pick Up with which he would have run over the boy.

This last incident was reported around 6 in the morning yesterday, at kilometer 11 of Provincial Route 17. Neighbors and motorists from that area of ​​Eldorado requested urgent medical attention for a boy who was lying unconscious on the asphalt.

But by the time medical assistance arrived at the scene, it was found that the minor had died.

Although at first the body could not be identified, minutes later relatives of the victim made a formal recognition before the Police. There it was confirmed that the deceased teenager was Alex Pintos (17), known as Choco.

Alex Pintos (17) was run over after leaving a birthday party. Photo: Misiones Police

“Today with a broken heart I have to ask the community for help, unfortunately we woke up with the sad news that my nephew Alex was hit at the exit of a 15th birthday party and was left lying like no human being deserves,” he published very dismayed on her Facebook account Emilia Pintos, the boy’s aunt, who had later requested help to find some clue to the driver of the truck, which finally turned itself in.

Previously, within the framework of the investigations into this event, personnel from the Criminal Division of Regional Unit III kidnapped several plastic remains of a car a few meters from where the boy was. Although the crash just happened, no one at the scene could tell which vehicle was involved.

Yes, hours later, after images from a security camera became known, it was possible to identify the truck that was finally involved.

deadly oversight

Another of the fatal claims of the day took place in Santo Pipó. There, an 81-year-old woman died as a result of the oversight of a Toyota Corolla.

Police sources indicated that the unfortunate event occurred around 8:30, on kilometer 1418 of National Route 12. The fatality was identified as Lucía Josefa Sivetta (81).

Due to circumstances that are trying to be established, the driver – who, like the woman, was a native of Wanda – lost control of the car and ended up on the side of the shoulder.

The spokesmen added that the woman was traveling as a companion in the vehicle and her death occurred after being transferred to the local hospital.

For this fact, the Santo Pipó Fire Department and personnel from the Criminal Division intervened, which ordered the necessary expertise at the scene of the mistake.

Collision at La Rotunda

The last event took place in the provincial capital where a motorcyclist, identified as Ricardo Alberto Meza (34), died when he collided with a long-distance bus.

In Posadas, a motorcyclist died on the spot when he hit a bus. Photo: Misiones Police

The impact occurred around 4:00 p.m., at the intersection of Quaranta and Tulo Llamosas avenues.

According to the police reconstruction, the motorcyclist was traveling along Quaranta Avenue in a West-East direction when, for unknown reasons, he hit the rear of a Singer company bus.

In figures

30 It is the number of deaths so far this year in road accidents. In January there were 10 victims, in February 12 and so far in March 8.

7 From Sunday March 12 to yesterday, in one week, seven people died as a result of various road accidents in Misiones

Injured after collision on July 9

Two men sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized yesterday morning on July 9, after a head-on collision between two vehicles. The clash occurred on kilometer 21 of provincial route 17.

For causes that are trying to be established, a Volkswagen Senda, driven by a 42-year-old man, collided with a Fiat Uno, driven by a 53-year-old citizen. As a consequence of the incident, members of the Fire Department of the aforementioned town and Eldorado had to work at the scene, in order to free both drivers from inside the vehicles.

As a result of the crash, both motorists suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Samic Hospital in Eldorado.