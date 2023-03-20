“Enora never woke up”: their baby dies of a fentanyl overdose during a trip to the United States

Lydie and Boris Lavenir lost their 19-month-old daughter in August 2021, the autopsy will say she overdosed on fentanyl. They have since sought to understand how this tragedy could have occurred.

“Enora never woke up”. 19-month-old Enora Lavenir was found dead in August 2021 after taking a nap while on a family vacation in the United States, in Palm Beach, Florida. The autopsy will reveal that she succumbed to a lethal dose of fentanyl, a drug that is wreaking havoc in the United States.

“Our 19-month-old daughter overdosed,” says Boris Lavenir, the little girl’s father, on BFMTV.

“A lot of confusion, screams, tears…”

This August 7, 2021, “we play a little bit with the children before the nap, Enora plays in the bedroom, she feels tired”, tells BFMTV the father, Boris Lavenir. “Enora fell asleep, and Enora never woke up.”

Lydie Lavenir, the mother, discovers the inert body of her daughter in the afternoon. “There was a lot of confusion, screams, tears…”, she remembers. She tries to revive Enora, while other family members call for help. But the child will be declared dead at the hospital.

Parents believe first sudden infant death syndromebut a few months after the death, the police announce that the child died of an overdose of fentanyl.

“It devastated us, it was like being ripped from us a second time,” the mother says.

A complaint filed against Airbnb, the owner and a former tenant

Since the parents, who live in Guadeloupe, seek to understand how their child could come into contact with this opiate. Themselves have tested negative for this drug and the police have so far failed to identify the point of contamination or the origin of this drug.

In December 2022 Boris and Lydie Lavenir filed a complaint against the Airbnb platform, through which they had reserved the accommodation, but also against the owner of the house and one of the previous tenants. The latter said that he, a few days earlier, had a party in this house where cocaine and marijuana circulated, but no fentanyl, he assured the authorities.

Airbnb clarified with BFMTV.com that this is the first time this house has been rented through their platform. “Our thoughts are with the Lavenir family and their loved ones as they deal with the immense loss of this child,” the company said.