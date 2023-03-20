The first electric SUV from Turkey is launched

The Togg T10X comes with a futuristic cockpit and should also be available in Austria next year.

The Turkish electric car brand Togg gives the go-ahead for their first SUV. The electric car will soon be delivered to the home market. In this country it should next year to be available. The Took T10X was developed in Turkey. The equipment and specifications indicate that this is an advanced High-Tech-SUV trades, with a wide range and a modern Cockpit-Design can score.

motorization and range At the market launch there will be 2 variants of the T10X with rear-wheel drive. Both variants come with one 52-kWh-Akkuwhich has a range of 314 Kilometer (WLTP) should enable. Togg states the energy consumption as 16.7 kWh/100 km. Alternatively, there is also a model with a 89-kWh-Batterywith which one up to 523 Kilometer (WLPT) should go far. The smaller battery can be charged from 20 to 80 percent within 30 minutes. The charging capacity is up to 150 kW. The engine has an output of 160 kW (218 hp) and a torque of 350 Nm on the road. In the fall, a four-wheel drive version with a dual motor with 320 kW (435 hp) will follow. This should have a torque of 700 Nm.

20 Pictures View slide show

Huge screens in the cockpit The cockpit is operated by a display landscape dominated by several screens, which stretches almost over the entire width of the interior. A serves as the instrument panel 12 inches screen. Then there is a huge, oblong touchscreen with a diagonal of 29 inches. The elongated screen can apparently be divided into several parts. In the pictures it can be seen that the passenger seat apparently smaller games can be played. Also the symbols of YouTube, Spotify and WhatsApp are visible on the screen.

Took T10X © Togg