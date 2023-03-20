Culture producer: “Be careful not to exotify minorities too much”

About 700,000 people of Finnish background live in Sweden. A handful of them are visible in public representing, for example, different fields of culture. For the larger public, the image of people of Finnish background can be based on these public figures.

– It’s a bit unfair if you think about the “majority Swedes”, who are featured so much more on TV. There are undoubtedly fewer people belonging to minorities and that can cause an unfair situation, says Tiffany Kronlöf.

According to cultural producer Lina Puranen, the media is responsible for what is brought out, but not every Swedish-Finn can find themselves in every Swedish-Finnish production.

– Minorities are a part of this society and of course you always have to be careful not to exotify minorities too much. Of course, it can arouse feelings that minorities are allowed to be representatives of the minority as well as themselves.

