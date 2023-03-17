Premiere of the musical “TINA” in Stuttgart: A celebrity caused a stink

“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” premiered on Thursday evening at the Stage Apollo Theater in Stuttgart. Exceptional talent Aisata Blackman embodies the “Queen of Rock” in the show – with a magnificent voice, enormous stage presence and an extra portion of power. It was TINATASTIC!
There were also a lot of celebrities among the 1800 premiere guests. There was even a princess among them.
And how did the ex-bachelor find the Tina show? The former Rosenkavalier enthuses: “Great music, great atmosphere and an emotional story with a message. Really great.”
In 2019, Andrej Mangold was looking for great love as “Bachelor” on the RTL dome show. At that time he gave the last rose to Jennifer Lange (29). After a year and a half, the relationship broke up. And now guess who was at the premiere party…? Exactly, Andrej’s ex Jennifer Lange – including the new sweetheart Darius Zander (39).
But one thing caused the excitement of the evening: Miss Wommy Wonder (54) – more precisely, her trademark, the piled plastic head of hair.
Even when sitting down, the cabaret star cannot be overlooked with his friezes. Whoever sat in the rows behind Wommy Wonder had unfortunately drawn the buck….
More than 100,000 tickets have already been pre-sold for “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical”. tickets to the show cost 56 to 206 euros.