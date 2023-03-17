Premiere of the musical “TINA” in Stuttgart: A celebrity caused a stink

Stuttgart – Simply the Best!

“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” premiered on Thursday evening at the Stage Apollo Theater in Stuttgart. Exceptional talent Aisata Blackman embodies the “Queen of Rock” in the show – with a magnificent voice, enormous stage presence and an extra portion of power. It was TINATASTIC!

This cast is a hit: musical star Aisata Blackman as rock legend Tina Turner Foto: Getty Images

There were also a lot of celebrities among the 1800 premiere guests. There was even a princess among them.

The Stuttgart crime scene star Richy Müller (67) came with his wife Christl Stumhofer and his beautiful daughter Paulina Photo: Christoph Schmidt/dpa

Have the same hairdresser: TV star Walter Sittler (70, “Nikola”) with his wife Sigrid Klausmann. The two have been married for 37 years and have three children Foto: Agency People Image

Kisses for the Bachelor of 2019: Andrej Mangold (36) and his new girlfriend Annika Jung Foto: picture alliance/dpa

And how did the ex-bachelor find the Tina show? The former Rosenkavalier enthuses: “Great music, great atmosphere and an emotional story with a message. Really great.”

In 2019, Andrej Mangold was looking for great love as “Bachelor” on the RTL dome show. At that time he gave the last rose to Jennifer Lange (29). After a year and a half, the relationship broke up. And now guess who was at the premiere party…? Exactly, Andrej’s ex Jennifer Lange – including the new sweetheart Darius Zander (39).

Spicy: Jennifer Lange’s sweetheart “Dari”, as she calls him, used to be a good friend of ex Andrej Mangold Foto: Getty Images

But one thing caused the excitement of the evening: Miss Wommy Wonder (54) – more precisely, her trademark, the piled plastic head of hair.

Travesty artist Michael Panzer alias Miss Wommy Wonder at the TINA premiere Foto: picture alliance/dpa

Even when sitting down, the cabaret star cannot be overlooked with his friezes. Whoever sat in the rows behind Wommy Wonder had unfortunately drawn the buck….

Imagine you’re at the glamorous TINA premiere… and you don’t see ANYTHING! Photo: private

Radiantly beautiful: actress Valerie Niehaus (48, “Forbidden Love”) Foto: picture alliance/dpa

Took place on the red velvet armchairs in the Stage Apollo Theater in Stuttgart: singer Cassandra Steen (43) and presenter Milka Loff Fernandes (42) Foto: Getty Images

Presenter Mareile Höppner (45) said about the musical: “It’s the story of a really strong woman who, after endless rainfall, finally makes her way, her own – I have even more respect for Tina Turner” Foto: picture alliance/dpa

Enthusiastic about the gigantic show: TV star Jutta Speidel (68, in a Tina Turner leather look) and Motsi Mabuse Foto: Getty Images

She brought royal splendor to the red carpet: Maria Princess of Saxe-Altenburg Foto: Agency People Image

“Wow! I really had goosebumps!” Says DSDS winner Prince Damien (32) Foto: Getty Images

All in black: Magdalena Brzeska (44, was 26-time German champion in rhythmic gymnastics) in a tight fringed skirt and Gucci bag Foto: Getty Images

Pop singer Olaf Malolepski (76, “Die Flippers”) with daughter Pia Malo (40) Foto: picture alliance/dpa

More than 100,000 tickets have already been pre-sold for “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical”. tickets to the show cost 56 to 206 euros.