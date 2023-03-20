Greene Enterprise introduces crucial means of process control to realize highly efficient and sustainable technical solution of waste management

Rockwell Automation

Dusseldorf, Germany, March 20, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

Thanks to the fully digitized architecture of Rockwell Automation’s PlantPAx process control system, optimized results can be maintained for multi-stage pyrolysis and gasification processes.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest industrial automation and digital transformation company, today announced that its PlantPAx® distributed control system (DCS) has played a key role in one of the Spanish company’s Greene Enterprise developed, innovative and extremely effective technical solution in waste management.

Greene Enterprise’s pyrolysis and gasification process can reduce up to 80 percent of waste by converting and processing it into valuable products such as pyrolysis oils or biochar, which can then be used as raw materials in various industrial processes.

Greene highlights this technology as a cost-effective and ecological solution for those companies that need to manage large volumes of waste in compliance with legal guidelines related to sustainability.

Eric Chalengeas, Regional Vice President, Sales South Region, at Rockwell Automation, explains: “Sustainability concepts represent a major challenge for many companies. Modern and digital solutions not only contribute to reducing production waste, but also mean that – as in this case – stricter controls are carried out during each process after disposal.

“In this application was ours PlantPAx DCS the ideal process control platform as part of a broader deployment of digital tools, which included, among other things, simulations of digital twins. This project can be seen as a successful example of collaboration within our PartnerNetwork™ ecosystem, whereby Greene also benefited from the domain expertise of our specialist sales partner, TCA-Automation.”

“Our gasification technology is so effective because we have broken it down into multiple steps, which gives us more control at each stage,” explains Vicente Centelles Forner, Manager at Greene Enterprise. “But this also introduces additional complexity with more variables. However, with the PlantPAx DCS, all parameters are constantly being optimized.”

The latest version of the PlantPAx DCS is specifically designed to be an integral part of digital transformation strategies for a wide range of process applications. By networking with other digital solutions, users and manufacturers can make better and, above all, faster decisions regarding process control in order to react promptly to customer requirements and implement their specifications in the shortest possible time.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030623/0051_GREENE_WEB.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/greene-enterprise-fuhrt-entscheidende-mittel-der-prozesskontrolle-ein-um-hocheffiziente-und-nachhaltige-technische-losung-der-abfallwirtschaft-zu-realisieren-301769109.html

Original content from: Rockwell Automation, transmitted by news aktuell