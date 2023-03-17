Europa League: Will Leverkusen also get a cracker in the quarterfinals? | Draw in the live ticker

Only one German team is still represented in the Europa League. Is there a feasible draw for the Werkself in the last eight – or a top-class player?

There are still eight teams in the Europa League. Two from Italy and one team each from Germany, England, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and Belgium. Bayer Leverkusen is the last representative of the Bundesliga and hopes for a feasible task in the quarterfinals.

The quarter-final pairings will be determined on Friday. The draw is available on t-online in the live ticker.

Europa League draw

1:17 p.m. – This ends the draw in Nyon.

1:15 p.m. – And in the semi-finals, the very difficult task would not be waiting: Bayer would then have to play for the winner of the Feyenoord game against Roma. In the second semi-final, on the other hand, there could be a cracker Juve – Man United.

13:14 – The last game in the quarterfinals: Feyenoord vs. AS Roma.

1:13 p.m. – Feasible draw for Bayer Leverkusen: The Werkself meet Union conquerors Union St. Gilloise. The Rhinelanders are really lucky.

1:12 p.m. – The next pairing that Gera draws: Juventus Turin meets Sporting Lisbon.

1:11 p.m. – The “Red Devils” meet FC Sevilla. A very attractive pairing.

1:05 p.m. – Now Marchetti comes back onto the stage and welcomes the representatives of the remaining clubs in the Europa League. He also welcomes the final ambassador, the former Hungarian national player Zoltán Gera as Losfee.

1:05 p.m. – And again the remaining participants and the final venue Budapest are presented in a chic clip.

13:00 – Again Pedro Pinto greets just in time for the draw.

12:55 p.m. – The Werkself try a chips metaphor before the draw. taste of victory? Quarterfinal taste? What does Stiftung Warentest say about this?

12:30 p.m. – At 1 p.m. the draw in the Europa League continues. Then it will also be clear who, with Bayer Leverkusen, the second German team remaining in the European Cup will meet.

12:22 p.m. – This ends the draw in Nyon.

12:20 p.m. – And it wouldn’t be any easier for the German in the semi-finals: Because the further draw has shown: Then the winner of the Real Madrid game against Chelsea would be waiting. In semi-final 1 there could be another all-Italian duel: the winner from Benfica – Inter meets the winner from Milan – Napoli.

12:18 p.m. – Now only two teams remain: An Italian duel, AC Milan meets SSC Napoli..

12:17 p.m. – Altintop now draws Manchester City.

12:16 p.m. – And the “Nerazzurri” first avoid a very big chunk. Inter meets Benfica.

12:15 p.m. – And the “royal” meet the “blues”: Kluivert draws Chelsea as an opponent.

12:14 – Altintop draws Real Madrid as the first team.

12:12 p.m. – The draw is about to start. Marchetti explains the basics again. Among other things, teams from the same country can now meet.

12:10 p.m. – Marchetti will be assisted by long-time Bundesliga player Hamit Altintop, who has been a board member of the Turkish Football Association since 2019. Dutch top scorer Patrick Kluivert will also be drawn.