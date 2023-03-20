Pietro Lombardi sick in bed: Laura’s mom is now taking care of her son-in-law

A delicious ray of light.

Singer Pietro Lombardi (30) has been in bed for almost a week. The reason for this is probably a bad gastrointestinal virus. In 5 days, Pietro lost almost 10 kilos – involuntarily.

So that his fiancee Laura (27), Baby Leano and son Alessio (7) don’t get sick too, Pietro Lombardi crumbled down one floor in the common house, keeping his distance from the family. A terrible experience for the singer.

Pietro admits on Instagram: “The distance from my wife and children in particular is currently pulling me down because of the risk of infection.”

But that might soon be the end of it! Because the mother-in-law emergency fairy gave daughter Laura a boost for her sick fiancé and takes care of him. In his current Insta story, the father of two shows a bowl full of noodle soup.

“Mother-in-law’s darling,” writes Pietro Lombardi with some hearts. And gives a private insight into how great they get along: “My mother-in-law gave Laura extra soup for me. Love this woman.” And apparently she does too.

A small step towards improvement – and balm for the soul.

Super tasty and above all super digestible. Laura’s mom knows what Pietro needs Photo: Pietro Lombardi/Instagram

Where does the stubborn virus come from? Pietro asks the same thing. His assumption: Son Alessio, the child with ex-wife Sarah Engels (30), infected his dad.

“Alessio had gastrointestinal problems. I don’t know if the little one infected me, but I’m really having a go right now,” reveals the singer.

All handful to do. Baby Leano on the left, Alessio on the right. The big one is said to have infected dad Photo: Pietro Lombardi /Instagram

The elementary school student is currently more often with his dad and Laura – at his own request. “I notice how much he likes being with his dad, and that touches me a lot as a dad.”

In any case, Alessio can go back to school in good health, while Pietro still has to stay knocked out in bed.

Who knows, a good noodle soup has already fought quite a few viruses!