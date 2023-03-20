Judiciary restructuring in Israel: Government announces changes

Originally, the right-wing religious government wanted the legislative package to be ratified by April 2, when the Knesset went into parliamentary recess. On Monday, Netanyahu and his coalition partners said most projects would be shelved until the Knesset reconvened on April 30.

The focus of the restructuring is the procedure for selecting the judges. In a government statement published on Monday, it was said that the planned review of the judges in a selection committee would remain.

Board with changed composition

As originally planned, this body should also be expanded from nine to eleven members. In the original draft law, it was to include three cabinet ministers, two members of the governing coalition and two government-elected public figures. This would have given the government a majority of seven to four votes.

AP/Maya Alleruzzo



In the amended version, the body is to consist of three cabinet ministers, three members of the governing coalition, three judges and two members of the opposition. That could mean a slimmer government majority of six to five.

In addition, the amended draft stipulates that no more than two judges of the Supreme Court can be appointed by regular votes in a given session of the Knesset.

Protests for weeks

On Saturday, numerous Israelis protested against the planned reform for the eleventh weekend in a row. They accuse the government of endangering the democratic control of ministers by the courts. Therefore, the future of democracy is at stake. President Yitzchak Herzog has called for the reform to be postponed.

Reuters/Nir Elias



Biden called for “compromise”

US President Joe Biden had asked the Israeli Prime Minister for a “compromise”. In a phone call with Netanyahu on Sunday, Biden underlined that the planned restructuring of the Israeli judiciary would have to respect basic democratic values, the White House said. This is the first time Biden has publicly commented on the Israeli government’s controversial plans.

Democratic principles are a “hallmark” of US-Israeli relations, the US President said, according to the White House. Biden has “offered his support in the current effort to find a compromise consistent with these core principles.”

In addition, Biden pointed out in the call that “democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances” and that “major changes should be made with the widest possible public support”.