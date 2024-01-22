A young Cuban couple dies in the US in a tragic accident in Boston

Aramsai Adiena and Yusbel Rivero, A young Cuban couple who had been residing in the United States for just a year died last Saturday morning as a result of a tragic car accident in Boston, Massachusetts.

The couple lived in Texas, but were visiting friends in the Boston area, according to the report. America Camel.

Although the circumstances under which the tragic accident occurred are not clear, it took place on a weekend marked by heavy snowfall in that area of ​​the United States.

“I have no words to describe the great pain I have. I can only advise you to hug and tell them how much you love your loved ones because we don’t know when it will be the last time we have them. Rest in peace, my child,” Geissy Hernández, cousin of the deceased young man, wrote on Facebook.

Pedro Hernández, the young man’s uncle, also dedicated heartfelt words to his family member.

“Dear nephew, your departure leaves a void, we will remember every moment shared as an unmatched treasure. Although you are no longer physically among us, your spirit will live on in every memory and in every story we tell,” he said.

“You will always be our beloved nephew and we will take you with us wherever we go. Rest in peace, we love you and miss you deeply. With love and affection, your uncle. “We all know that an uncle loves a nephew like a son,” he concluded.

“I never thought in my life I would have to make this sad publication to you Aramsai Adiena and Yusbel Rivero Hernández,” Ailin Trista lamented.

“May God have you in his Holy Glory. “Together from the moment they met until the end of their days.”he added.

“You can’t imagine how I feel about this game of yours, my friend of battles and good times. How much your loss hurts me. You will always be my best friend. I will miss you. How much you fought to be in this country to end up like this! I will always love you. EPD, my brother,” wrote the Internet user identified as Joselys GH.

Geissy Hernández opened an account on the fundraising platform GoFundMe with the purpose of raising 10 thousand dollars to help with funeral expenses and especially to repatriate the body of the young woman, who was an only child and whose mother was “without consolation” in Cuba.

Geissy Hernández specified that those who prefer to send their help through cellyou can do so at number 8323067106.

“They had been in the country for a few months, they were full of dreams and reasons to live. “It is a very difficult situation for both families and that is why we ask everyone to help us, even a little bit,” he asked in the petition. GoFundMeGeissy Hernández, who stressed that any help will be well received and appreciated by the family in the midst of such a difficult time.

As of this writing, the petition has raised $5,112.

In recent years, several young Cubans have died in traffic accidents in different American cities.

One of the most recent cases is Liannet Russiel Urgellés, a 25-year-old Cuban woman who died in a fatal traffic accident that occurred in the early morning of December 31 in Lincolnton, North Carolina.