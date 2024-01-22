$1 million Powerball drops in Florida, big jackpot rolls in

MIAMI .- One lucky winner will take home $1 million, even before taxes, after purchasing a lottery ticket Powerball in South Florida, who won one of the prizes in the drawing last Saturday, January 20.

However, there was no winner of the Powerball grand prize and the jackpot managed to accumulate for tonight’s drawing. $133 million dollars a not inconsiderable amount for people who play the lottery.

Powerball results for January 20:

The Powerball numbers drawn for this round were: 16, 31, 34, 47, 65 with 10 as the red Powerball number, and a 3x Power Play multiplier.

Powerball combines the lottery network in 44 states, including Florida, plus Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

According to the rules, you must choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and an additional one from 1 to 26. If you do not want the additional number, you would win less if you match the five numbers you selected.

The difficulty of guessing the six numbers is one in 293 million.

