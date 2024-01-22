Chocolate advances shooting against El Taiger

The controversy between Chocolate MC and El Taiger It is far from over, whether through social networks or through music, reggaeton fans continue to fire their guns.

Now it was The King of Delivery Workers who posted on Instagram a fragment of the trick he is cooking for his opponent.

“Wow, Taiger, remix this one,” Chocolate is heard saying before playing the song.

In the midst of quite serious offenses, Chocolate took it upon himself to say in his tirade that “The tiger is in danger of extinction”clearly referring to the reggaeton singer.

Others that came to light on the topic of Chocolate were Yomil Hidalgo and DJ Conds to whom he also threw some darts.

The shooting of El Rey de los Reparteros appeared after El Taiger in a live broadcast said that is going to make a remix of “Abacuá na ma”the Chocolate song that is plastered on the networks.