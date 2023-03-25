Reese Witherspoon: Divorce after almost 12 years of marriage

One of her films was called How Do You Know It’s Love. Reese Witherspoon (47) also seems to have asked this question. The actress and her husband Jim Toth (52) have announced their divorce – after almost twelve years of marriage.

In view of the “many wonderful years together”, the Hollywood star found the decision difficult, the Oscar winner said on Instagram on Friday. Even after the breakup, she and Jim remained connected with “heartfelt love, kindness and mutual respect” and through their son, Tennessee.

The actress was married for almost twelve years Foto: picture alliance / Jordan Straus

The couple met at a party in January 2010 – immediately after Witherspoon broke off the two-year relationship with her colleague Jake Gyllenhaal (42, “Brokeback Mountain”). The actress was previously married to Ryan Phillippe (48, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”). While this marriage ended in divorce after seven years together, the relationship with talent agent Toth lasted much longer: the two announced their separation shortly before their twelfth wedding anniversary.

Witherspoon has been in front of the camera since he was a teenager. She became known worldwide as an aspiring blonde in the comedy Legally Blonde!. In 2006, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as singer June Carter Cash in Walk the Line. (dpa/ias)