Brutal attack by two dogs on a man in a wheelchair in Miami

Two dogs brutally attacked a man in a wheelchair in Florida City, knocking him to the ground and attacking him, causing injuries so severe that they required surgery.

The violent incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and Fifth Avenue in Florida City, a city located in Miami-Dade County.

The victim, known in the neighborhood as Smoky, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in Jackson South with serious arm injuries that required two surgeries.

A neighbor revealed to Local 10 News He is an excellent person, he has no home, but he has people who support him and right now in the hospital he is surrounded by family.

And video broadcast this Saturday shows Smoky already lying on the sidewalk while being bitten by the dogs, one of which appears to be a pit bull.

The recording shows the driver of a semi-trailer truck standing in the cab sounding a horn to scare away the animals. Other people threw things at them, but no one came forward to try to stop the attack.

Finally the dogs stopped.

Residents on the block identified them as Boo Boo, who they described as very peaceful, and Jumpety, the black man, who usually jumps the fence of his house and is considered very dangerous because he has attacked another person before.

Florida City authorities reported that the owner is currently in prison and that other people have been taking care of them. Both were removed from the home and placed into the custody of county Animal Control Services.

At the time of writing this note it has not been decided whether they will be sacrificed.

The authorities have also not provided more information about the health status of the victim of the brutal attack.