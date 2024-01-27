arrested for operating unauthorized veterinary clinic

MIAMI .- The Miami-Dade County Police Department Medical Crimes Unit (MDPD) arrested two individuals for operating an unauthorized veterinary clinic from a residence and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

According to investigators, detectives from the MDPD Medical Crimes Unit received a tip from a dog owner who had taken the animal to that veterinary clinic operated from a private residence. The dog underwent a surgical procedure, but his wound later became infected, and the pet’s tail eventually had to be amputated by a licensed veterinarian.

The MDPD Medical Crimes Unit, in collaboration with Miami-Dade County Animal Services and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), conducted a search warrant at the residence.

There they found several animal owners with their pets waiting for various veterinary procedures to be performed by these unlicensed individuals. Numerous prescription medications were also found being administered by unlicensed individuals.

Two of the subjects who operated without a veterinary license were identified as Robert Hernández Ferra, 47 years old, and David Villalonga Blondin, 68 years old.

Investigators discovered that these medications were obtained by the offenders from a real licensed veterinarian. Along these lines, the offenders were also arrested and charged.

Authorities continue to investigate.

It is essential that pet owners take proactive measures to ensure the health and well-being of their animals. First of all, it is essential to conduct research before selecting a veterinary service provider. It is recommended to verify that the chosen veterinarian is properly licensed and authorized to practice veterinary medicine.

This information can be verified through relevant authorities and professional registries. Additionally, it is useful to obtain references and opinions from other pet owners who have used the services of the veterinarian in question.

Additionally, owners should be aware of warning signs of possible unauthorized veterinary practices. If the clinic appears to operate from an unconventional location, such as a private residence, or if there is a lack of official documents and certifications on the premises, consider these items as red flags.

By taking these precautions, pet owners can help protect and properly care for their loyal companions.

Source: MDPD