Guatemala reports large earthquake

GUATEMALA CITY- A 6-magnitude earthquake shook the south of Guatemala on Friday night, with no reports of victims or material damage, official sources reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 11:52 p.m. local time (05:52 GMT) with its epicenter on the coast of the southern department of Escuintla in the Pacific, the Institute of Seismology indicated in a bulletin.

The earthquake had a depth of 48 km and was sensitive in the south of the country, as well as the tourist town of Antigua Guatemala, 45 km southwest of the capital and declared a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1979.

“At the moment there are no victims or damages recorded” and “monitoring” continues at the national level, civil protection spokesperson Rodolfo García told journalists.

Guatemala usually suffers phenomena of this type due to the convergence of the Caribe and Cocos tectonic plates, as well as local geological faults that generate a series of telluric movements, most of which are imperceptible.

According to authorities, 90% of Guatemalan territory is prone to tremors.

Source: AFP