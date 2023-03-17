Garbage collectors’ strike in Paris: the showdown takes place between the police headquarters and the town hall

One of the most visible conflicts in the mobilization against the pension reform remains that of the garbage collectors. On the twelfth day of the strike, the situation remains complex in the capital.

Tensions Friday March 17 in the morning, in Ivry-sur-Seine (Val-de-Marne). The gendarmes tried to dislodge a picket in front of a roadblock housing dump trucks. The agents resist, which leads to scuffles. A union delegate is put on the ground and handcuffed. After the departure of the police, the strikers regain the lost ground. Despite this intervention, no truck will leave this morning. On the twelfth day of the strike, garbage cans are piling up in the streets of Paris with nearly 10,000 tons to date.

A decree issued by the police headquarters

A showdown has begun between the prefect of the Paris police, Laurent Nuñez, and the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, support for the social movement. In an order, the prefect of police denounced Thursday “the accumulation of waste and gutted garbage cans“, THE “risks in terms of hygiene and fire” and demanded “appropriate, necessary and proportionate measures”. The town hall of Paris is ordered to install a minimum collection service. According to the police headquarters, two roadblocks were unblocked and striking agents requisitioned to allow the first trucks to get out. But it will be days before Paris regains its cleanliness.