Cinthia Lizette was last seen on March 9, help locate her

Juarez City.- The State Attorney General’s Office issued an investigation to locate Cinthia Lizette Martínez Rivera, who has disappeared since March 9 in Ciudad Juárez.

According to the report, the 31-year-old woman has been absent from that date in the Municipio Libre neighborhood.

In the investigation it is detailed that as particular signs he has freckles on his neck, a scar on his right knee, a perforation on his right eyebrow.

At the time of his absence he was wearing gray pants, a white shirt, a gray sweater, and white tennis shoes.

Other particular signs are that she is 153 centimeters tall, she is light brown and has a fair complexion, straight black hair, dark brown eyes, an oval face, a concave nose, and thick lips.

Any information leading to his whereabouts can be provided to the Search Commission number 614-4293300 extension 11343; as well as at 656-6293300 ext 56832 and 56825.

Also at 911 and at the anonymous complaint number 089.