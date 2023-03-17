Cofece sees competition barriers in jet fuel; recommends limiting Pemex

The Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) reported this Friday that it determined the existence of barriers to competition in the jet fuel market and gave recommendations to limit the participation of the state oil company Pemex in some areas.

The Mexican antitrust authority assured that the current regime of prior import permits limits the entry of new competitors and recommended that the Energy and Economy secretariats modify agreements on this matter.

It also recommended the country’s energy regulator, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), to limit Pemex’s maximum participation in the reserve of aircraft fuel storage capacity.

“Most of the capacity in the country is contracted with Pemex Transformación Industrial and there are no maximum limits to its reserve capacity, limiting the entry of competitors,” Cofece said in a statement.