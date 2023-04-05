Embiid claims MVP and LeBron shoots Lakers – Hola News

Chicago (USA), Apr 4 (EFE) James scored the decisive basket in the Lakers’ overtime win against the Utah Jazz to help the Angels tie the Clippers for sixth place in the West.

76ERS 103 – CELTICS 101

A stellar Embiid dominated with 52 points and thirteen rebounds the confrontation with Jayson Tatum’s Celtics and hit the table not only in the balance of the East but also in the fight for the MVP.

Embiid has three games with more than fifty points this season and is the third center to achieve this mark after Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The 76ers sealed their third position and placed two victories behind the Celtics, second, with three games remaining. Boston, without Jaylen Brown, succumbed on a night in which Jayson Tatum did not exceed 19 points.

JAZZ 133 – LAKERS 135

With a tie at 133 and 34 seconds to play, LeBron supported the board after a great tackle the two points that gave the Lakers victory in the field of the Jazz. ‘King James’ finished with 37 points and the Angelenos caught up with the Clippers in sixth place, before the vibrant derby on Wednesday.

Austin Reaves contributed 27 points and Anthony Davis contributed a double-double of 21 points and fourteen rebounds for some Lakers who see direct qualification to the playoffs within their reach.

WARRIORS – THUNDER

The Warriors trailed until midway through the third period, but ended up imposing their law at the Chase Center in San Francisco to stay in direct access to the playoffs. Steph Curry shone with 34 points and six triples and Jordan Poole contributed thirty, on a night in which Klay Thompson was absent with a back problem.

The Thunder were tenth and are still in play-in positions, but they could be reached this Wednesday by Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks, eleventh. The Texans will play the Sacramento Kings.

PELICANS 103 – KINGS 121

The Kings won the Pacific division for the first time since 2003, with their victory at the Pelicans’ field, with their entire quintet above ten points.

De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points while Domantas Sabonis chipped in a triple double of 16 points, twelve rebounds and eleven assists.

GRIZZLIES 119 – TRAIL BLAZERS 109

The Grizzlies achieved victory number 50 of their season against the Blazers, which established their NBA regular season record. Desmond Bane signed thirty points and Ja Morant scored thirty, with a spectacular one-handed dunk included.

Against a Blazers without Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons or Jusuf Nurkic, the Spanish Santi Aldama contributed eight points, eleven rebounds and four assists for the Gizzlies.

WIZARDS 118 – BUCKS 140

Only math is missing for the Bucks to win the Eastern Conference, after the resounding triumph of Mike Budenholzer’s men in the Wizards field with a triple double by Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists). The ‘Greek Freak’ has six triple doubles this year.

Jrue Holiday brushed another triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds and ten assists, while Bobby Portis contributed a terrific double-double of 19 points and twenty rebounds coming off the bench.

ROCKES 124 – NUGGETS 103

After dominating the regular season and virtually securing their first place in the West, the Nuggets begin to think about the ‘playoffs’ and fell on their visit to the Rockets, bottom of the West.

Jalen Green led the victory with 32 points and four triples, while Kevin Portero contributed twenty, with five three-point shots. The Serbian Nikola Jokic did not exceed fourteen points and ten rebounds for the Nuggets.

SUNS 115 – SPURS 94

The Suns celebrated the mathematical classification to the ‘playoffs’ with a win at home against the Spurs with a good group performance of their four ‘big’.

Devin Booker scored 27 points, Chris Paul had 22, Deandre Ayton had a double double of 19 points and eleven rebounds and Kevin Durant had 18 for the Suns who are fourth and have six consecutive victories.

MAGIC 113 – CAVALIERS 117

Donovan Mitchell signed more than forty points for the fourth straight game. In Orlando, the former Jazz player sealed 43 points, with five rebounds and four assists and sealed the fourth position for the Cavaliers.

For the Magic, already without options to play the postseason, the Italian Paolo Banchero signed twenty points and grabbed ten rebounds.

HORNETS 100 – RAPTORS 120

The Raptors maintained their eighth position in the East with a comfortable win on the Hornets’ field at the pace of Pascal Siakam, with a double-double of 22 points and fourteen rebounds.

The Canadians would play the ‘play-in’ against the Miami Heat and, if they win, they would advance to the ‘playoffs’.

PISTONS 105 – HEAT 118

The Heat triumphed in the field of the bottom teams from the East driven by a stellar Jimmy Butler, protagonist with 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and with a nine of twelve shooting from the field.

Erik Spoelstra’s team is one victory away from the Nets, sixth, with three games to go. The sixth classified access directly to the ‘playoffs’, while the seventh will have to go through the ‘play-in’.

NETS 102 – TIMBERWOLVES 107

With a double-double of 22 points and fourteen rebounds from Karl Anthony Towns and 23 points from Anthony Edwards, the Wolves sealed a momentous win to maintain their play-in ambitions.

They bounced back from three straight losses and are ninth, ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

BULLS 105 – HAWKS 123

The Bulls lost the direct clash for the ninth place in the East with the Hawks, in a game dominated by the Serbian Bogdan Bogdanovic, protagonist with 26 points and five triples.

With this victory, the Hawks prevented the Bulls from taking the regular-season series and accelerated to at least the ninth position. In addition to Bogdanovic’s great display, Saddiq Bey (18 points) and Dejounte Murray (17) shone for the Hawks, on a night in which Trae Young did not play due to a health problem.

– Classifications:

.1. Milwaukee Bucks 57-22

.2. Boston Celtics 54-25

.3. Philadelphia 76ers 52-27

.4. Cleveland Cavaliers 50-30

.5. New York Knicks 46-33

.6. Brooklyn Nets 43-36

.7. Miami Heat 42-37

.8. Atlanta Hawks 40-39

.9. Toronto Raptors 40-39

10. Chicago Bulls 38-41

11. Indiana Pacers 34-45

12.Washington Wizards 34-45

13. Orlando Magic 34-45

14. Charlotte Hornets 26-54

15. Detroit Pistons 16-63

. Eastern Conference:

.1. Denver Nuggets 52-27

.2. Memphis Grizzlies 50-29

.3. Sacramento Kings 48-31

.4. Phoenix Suns 44-35

.5. Golden State Warriors 42-38

.6. LA Clippers 41-38

.7. LA Lakers 41-38

.8. New Orleans Pelicans 40-39

.9. Minnesota Timberwolves 40-40

10. Oklahoma City Thunder 38-42

11. Dallas Mavericks 37-42

12. Utah Jazz 36-43

13. Portland Trail Blazers 33-46

14. San Antonio Spurs 20-59

15. Houston Rockets 20-60